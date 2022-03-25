CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.30 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

