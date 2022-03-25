CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

