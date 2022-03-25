CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
