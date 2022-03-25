CVA Family Office LLC Sells 144 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

