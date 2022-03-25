CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 988 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 866.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 63.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.