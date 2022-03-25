CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 8,458 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

