CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2,715.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.07 and its 200 day moving average is $568.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

