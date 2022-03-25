CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $236.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

