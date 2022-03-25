CVA Family Office LLC Invests $56,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

