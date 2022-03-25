CVA Family Office LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $461.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.88 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

