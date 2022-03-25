CVA Family Office LLC Has $60,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $11,421,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $317.37 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

