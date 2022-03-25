CVA Family Office LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18,977.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 11,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.42. The company has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

