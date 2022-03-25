CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,333 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canon by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 569,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.06 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

