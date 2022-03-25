CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

