CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

