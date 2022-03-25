CVA Family Office LLC Buys 240 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $22,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.38 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.