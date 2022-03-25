CVA Family Office LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 600.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.