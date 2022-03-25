CUTcoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.12 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $95.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00188833 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00024032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00410304 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,507,111 coins and its circulating supply is 157,507,111 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.