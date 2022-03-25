CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $5.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

