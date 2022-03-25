CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. CureVac has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 692,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $16,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.