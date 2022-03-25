CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

CUBE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

