CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.92 ($70.24).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR EVD opened at €60.00 ($65.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.99 and its 200 day moving average is €62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($79.87). The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 502.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.