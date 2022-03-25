Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $214.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

