Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

