Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $336.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.63 and a 200-day moving average of $378.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

