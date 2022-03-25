Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.77 ($72.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €47.48 ($52.18) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.