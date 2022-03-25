Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Shares Up 41%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) shot up 41% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.