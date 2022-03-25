Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00.

CTRA stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 130.23%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

