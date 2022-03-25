Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.