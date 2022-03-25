Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $263.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

