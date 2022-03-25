Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $189.57 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

