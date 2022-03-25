Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

