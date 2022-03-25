Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.65 on Friday, hitting $318.91. 719,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.