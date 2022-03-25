Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,605. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

