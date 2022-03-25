Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 83,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $453.71. 102,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

