Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.08. 1,560,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,001. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.