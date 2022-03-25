Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

