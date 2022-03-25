Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genworth Financial by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,444,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,703 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Genworth Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,751,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4,009.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 829,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 809,079 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,087. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

