Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,129,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $71.61 on Friday, hitting $4,668.04. 27,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,442.56 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,038.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5,189.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

