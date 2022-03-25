Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $898,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock remained flat at $$46.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

