ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 253.29 ($3.33).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.89) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,856.24).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

