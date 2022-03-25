Contrasting TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TFS Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.12% 4.18% 0.51% Sound Financial Bancorp 22.23% 10.11% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TFS Financial pays out 434.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TFS Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 10.36 $81.01 million $0.26 63.12 Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.54 $9.16 million $3.46 11.55

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.