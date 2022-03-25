Contrasting SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50%

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SCVX and Enviro Technologies U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.91 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.45

Enviro Technologies U.S. has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Volatility and Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

