Contrasting Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50%

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.39 $110.75 million $1.72 49.41 Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 5.91 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.45

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

