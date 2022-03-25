Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $45,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.46. 451,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -752.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

