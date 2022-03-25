Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 96,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 550,303 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

