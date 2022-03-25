Compass Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.