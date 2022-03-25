Comparing RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get RINO International alerts:

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 21.20 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.90

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Volatility and Risk

RINO International has a beta of -7.1, meaning that its stock price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RINO International and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 245.87%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International (Get Rating)

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RINO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RINO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.