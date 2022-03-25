Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 8 1 2.75 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $52.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $211.45, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.91% 18.33% 5.59% Mid-America Apartment Communities 30.02% 8.76% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 8.71 $534.09 million $2.26 19.67 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 13.31 $533.79 million $4.61 44.51

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

