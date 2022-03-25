Comparing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.97 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -40.90 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 2.06 $81.84 million $1.38 5.07

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.86%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% VAALCO Energy 41.11% 39.26% 19.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

