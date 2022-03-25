Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 156,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,951,017 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

